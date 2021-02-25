‘Project Abuelita’ to help elderly, non-English speaking residents through COVID testing and vaccination process

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force has launched “Project Abuelita” to help elderly, disabled or non-English speaking residents through the testing and vaccination process.

The free service uses bilingual volunteers who reach out to that population to schedule testing and vaccination appointments and to follow up with them, according to a release.

“Project Abuelita is available in English and Spanish, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or leave a voicemail after hours or on the weekend and our operators will call you back,” the release said. “To access this free community program, call 661-525-5900. This project is scheduled to run through June 2021.”

For more information on the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, free testing sites and other local resources, click here.