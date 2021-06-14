Professional Basketball is coming back to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five years after the Bakersfield Jam departed the Golden Empire for the Motor City, Kern County will once again have a professional basketball team.

The Bakersfield Magic, an expansion team in The Basketball League (TBL), is set to join the league in 2022.

According to Magic Head Coach Adam Eaton, the Basketball League has no affiliation with the NBA but does model itself after the G-League.

Eaton adds that a formal announcement with more details will be coming later this month.