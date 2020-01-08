1  of  2
Production of Sesame Street Wednesday at Mechanics Bank Arena

Can you tell me how to get to Mechanics Bank Arena?

The latest Sesame Street live production is coming to our neighborhood in Bakersfield.

The show is set to be magical.

Go on an amazing journey with the likes of Elmo, Abby, Big Bird and Cookie Monster to discover the power of magic and how its OK to make mistakes and to believe in yourself and the power of what’s yet to be.

The crew learns other lessons throughout the show with high-energy dancing and music.

Tickets are available at the Mechanics Bank Arena box office or online at this link to performances on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $15.

