Procession, services underway in Delano for Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A procession is underway in Delano to honor Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa, who died fighting a fire at the Porterville public library last week with fellow firefighter Patrick Jones. The men were trapped inside while searching for possible survivors.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal Parish. Following the mass, Captain Figueroa will be laid to rest at the North Kern Cemetery District.

A series of road closures are in effect near the church and cemetery between until 2 p.m.