Procession, services underway in Delano for Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A procession is underway in Delano to honor Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa, who died fighting a fire at the Porterville public library last week with fellow firefighter Patrick Jones. The men were trapped inside while searching for possible survivors.
“The amount of support that we’re getting, not only from Porterville but from Delano and surrounding communities, it’s just been amazing,” said Tulare Fire Captain Joanne Bar. “No words can describe the amount of support that everyone has received.”
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal Parish. Following the mass, Captain Figueroa will be laid to rest at the North Kern Cemetery District.
A series of road closures are in effect near the church and cemetery between until 2 p.m.