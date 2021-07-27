Procession being held to escort Kern deputy’s body to Greenlawn Cemetery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A procession will be held this afternoon to escort the body of Deputy Phillip Campas from the coroner’s office to Greenlawn Cemetery.

It’s scheduled to begin 3:30 p.m. with units joining in after the hearse leaves the coroner’s office. The procession will travel north on Mt. Vernon Avenue, west to Panorama Drive then south on River Boulevard, ending at Greenlawn Cemetery.

The lead portion of the procession will include Campas’ family, sheriff’s Honor Guard and SWAT team. A sheriff’s helicopter will also follow.

The public is invited to watch and pay tribute, sheriff’s officials said, but advised the parking lots of the coroner’s office, Kern Medical and Greenlawn Cemetery will be closed.

Campas, a five-year sheriff’s office veteran, was among five killed during a SWAT standoff in Wasco on Sunday.