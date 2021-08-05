Procession to escort deputy’s body to National Cemetery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A procession to escort the body of Deputy Phillip Campas to the National Cemetery will take place after Friday’s memorial service, sheriff’s officials said.

The procession is for law enforcement vehicles only and will go east from Mechanics Bank Arena on Truxtun Avenue, south onto Union Avenue, merge onto eastbound Highway 58 then exit onto Highway 223 toward Arvin.

The public is asked to not stop on or block the freeway.

The service at the cemetery is for family only, officials said. Media and the public will be barred from entering.