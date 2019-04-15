Probation search nets more than half pound of methamphetamine, prescription pills

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A probation search resulted in officers seizing more than half a pound of methamphetamine and "numerous amounts" of prescription pills packaged for sales, according to the Kern County Probation Department.

The search occurred Thursday afternoon at a residence in the 500 block of Monterey Street. Officers said multiple people at the residence were contacted, and one, Rodney Jenkins, 51, was arrested on suspicion of illegal drug sales and related offenses.