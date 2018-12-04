Probation officers arrest 20-year-old man on gang, weapons charges Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Kern County Probation Department [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Kern County Probation Department [ + - ]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 20-year-old suspected gang member in McFarland was arrested by Kern County Probation Department officers on gang and weapons charges after trying to escape arrest.

Probation officials said they arrested Samuel Alaniz on multiple gang and weapons charges Friday.

Officials said probation officers were at a home in the 100 block of San Pedro Street in McFarland where they found methamphetamine packaged for sale at around 11 a.m.

While the officers were in the home, they say Alaniz arrived at the home, noticed the officers, and took off.

Officers said Alaniz went to another home in the 200 block of San Pedro Street and found him inside with multiple firearms.

Officials say Alaniz put a loaded gun in a trash can as he fled from the first home.

Alaniz was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, possession of stolen property and multiple gun and gang-related charges, officials said.

Alaniz was previously suspected in a shooting and killing of a 25-year-old man in McFarland last summer, but was not charged in the killing.