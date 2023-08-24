RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET)—Tropical Storm Hilary may be gone, but some of the mess left behind can still be seen in the town of Ridgecrest.

Pearson Park is full of empty swings and caution tape after the park was closed because of flooding, but damages are at a minimum and hopes are high. “I think the city of Ridgecrest had one of its finest hours,” said Ridgecrest Mayor, Eric Bruen.

Bruen says thanks to being proactive the city saved the new multi-million dollar Richmond Elementary School project from going underwater. “It doesn’t have drainage. It doesn’t have its curve and gutter and all those things yet. And so, what we physically did is we broke our road in order to get the water to disperse off of this site, and into the desert.”

Mayor Bruen says Ridgecrest residents are resilient because the community is no stranger to natural disasters including the earthquakes that damaged the original Richmond Elementary four years ago.

“It was the 4th of July 2019, we had a 6.4 earthquake and then on the 5th of July we had a 7.1,” said Tara Packer, founder of Lighthouse Ministries.

Now, she has new memories of pain and loss, and that was before Hilary came to town. “My dad just died last Thursday.”

Tara, the founder of Lighthouse Ministries, says they received eleven pallets of water, Gatorade, and cleaning supplies from the CityServe organization in Bakersfield and paid it forward to the community.