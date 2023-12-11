BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are putting on a display of solidarity Monday evening through the streets of Bakersfield.

A caravan is making its way through several streets including downtown Bakersfield. The caravan made its way past the KGET studios on L Street at around 5 p.m.

The rally started at 4 p.m. organized in solidarity of a global strike for the people of Palestine.

The rally is the latest in several rallies held in Bakersfield in support of Palestinians as a war between Israel and Hamas continues into a third month of fighting.