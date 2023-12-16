BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than a dozen people showed up to the Valley Plaza Mall on Saturday to demonstrate support for Palestine.

A parade of marchers holding signs and Palestinian flags could be seen walking through the busy mall chanting support for Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The protest comes amid the Israel-Hamas war, which began on Oct. 7, following a surprise attack on Israel from Hamas.

The conflict has caused pain for both Jewish and Palestinian groups in Kern County in the past few months. Officials are now calling for a ceasefire.