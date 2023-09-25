BAKERSFIELF, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Council of Governments is reminding community members to seek alternative means of transportation to work or school during CommuteKern Rideshare Week in October, organizers said in a news release.

To celebrate Rideshare Week, CommuteKern has teamed up with GET Bus and Kern Transit to host Transit Tuesday on Oct. 3. Commuters can expect games, snacks and tables of information at Bakersfield College’s Transit Center from 9 to 11 a.m. and California State University Bakersfield’s Transit Depot from 1 to 3 p.m.

Commuters who participate in Rideshare Week have the opportunity to win a bicycle donated by Snyder’s Cyclery, among other prizes. All you have to do is register and log your trips from Oct. 2-6 on commutekern.org.

Each trip logged in the website increases your chances of winning the grand prize.

The annual statewide campaign promotes carpooling, vanpooling, bicycling, transit and other ways of reaching your destination without driving alone in order to alleviate traffic while improving air quality, organizers said.