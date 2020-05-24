Private ceremony held for Memorial Day remembrance at Bakersfield National Cemetery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield National Cemetery Support Committee organized a small, private ceremony Saturday morning honoring the nation’s heroes.

The event, normally open to the public, was scaled back because of the coronavirus health guidelines.

Dick Taylor, with the Bakersfield National Cemetery Support Committee, said despite that, Memorial Day is a time to come together and honor the sacrifice made by those who served.

“One of the most important things is to educate our youth on the importance of Memorial Day and how big of a deal it is to those families that lost loved ones and to how important it is the country to not forget these men and women,” he said.

The ceremony included a laying of a wreath and a lowering of flags in honor of those who have served the country.