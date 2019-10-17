Principal Partners’ Day highlights programs at local schools

Teachers took cops, policy makers and business owners to school Thursday for Principal Partners’ Day.

Principal Partners’ Day is essentially an open house where schools show hundreds of their community partners how they invest in education.

Bakersfield High School showed its unique culinary classroom. The student body president says it’s one class teaching them skills they’ll need, especially when they go to college.

Principal Ben Sherley says it’s important for community partners to see what they’re working on and not just hear about it.

“They get just a snapshot of the activities and classrooms people have access to and it’s important they’re not just hearing about it. but seeing it first hand,” he said.

Every year the event ends with the Light and Liberty Award.

This year it was given to longtime Kern High School District administrator Fuchsia Ward.

Ward has worked in different roles for 40 years with the district. She retired in 2015 and sits on the board of directors for the Friendship House.