BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the “American Dream:” buying a home. But is that going to be a reality for a Californian’s average income?

These past few years have seen lots of changes to our everyday lives, but also to our wallets. From the federal interest rates dropping to nearly zero percent, to the housing market having several hopeful buyers and not enough houses.

With increased inflation, many Californians are asking themselves if they’ll ever be home owners in the Golden State. It’s no surprise the cost of living gets higher and higher every day. The Californian-American dream is argued to be slipping away through lack of real estate available and harsh bidding wars.

Gary Crabtree, a certified general real estate appraiser believes that the median price in Bakersfield to be $395,000.

The recommended down payment on a home is an additional 20% on that $395,000 price tag. That’s a whopping $79,000. That doesn’t even include closing costs either.

With Kern’s median household income set at $59,000 a year, is this a reasonable feat?

California tried to step in to help through the Dream for All program, a program designated to help allocate funds to first time homebuyers to put down 20%. All $300 million towards this program was drained in just 11 days.

This leads other Californians with the question of… Will I be able to buy a Californian home within this lifetime?

Aaron Valencia, a Kern County resident who works for CSUB said, “Oh, most definitely not.”

What are Kern County residents left to do?

“It might take you two, three or four or five years to save up enough money for a down payment” Crabtree said.

But keep in mind, interest rates and other economic stakes might change throughout the years, and so could your income.

Putting 20% down on that $395,000 home will still give you a monthly payment of a little over $1,400 a month on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage.

This is something for you to be thinking about if you are that person hoping to own a home here: otherwise, you might be priced out of paradise.