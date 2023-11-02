BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cleanup continues Thursday evening after a vacant building, that was in its remodeling period, caught fire in Central Bakersfield.

The fire broke out just around 5:41 a.m. on Thursday on Chester Avenue near 9th Street.

The Bakersfield Fire Department says the building has caught fire before and was in the process of being remodeled.

The building sustained major damage, according to fire officials. No one was hurt in this fire and no other structures were affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.