Another tragic reminder this week of the dangers of children around water. The Kern County coroner confirmed that a one-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a backyard pool on August 11, died only days later in the hospital. By our count this is the sixth child drowning in Kern County this year alone. Four other children have drowned in pools locally since May. One child drowned in the Kern River in April. Drowning is the leading cause of death for all kids ages one to four. Thursday morning on 17 News at Sunrise Michelle Corson from Kern county Public Health talked about tips many don’t think about when it comes to keeping kids safe around water. “Often kids play in the pool and you don’t remove all the toys and the floaties. That’s attractive to a child. Make sure you are vigilant about keeping all of those things out of the pool.” “How often are we talking to our kids about not going in water if you’re not with an adult? We talk about don’t cross the street unless mommy or daddy are with you, but do we talk about that around the pool? Those conversations need to happen, this needs to be a family effort to stay safe.”

Other tips include: