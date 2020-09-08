Presumed dead dog found at the pound alive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- It all started with a Facebook live that reunited a presumed dead dog with his owners.

17 News was at the Animal Care Center for the last day of the Clear the Shelters Drive, encouraging anyone to come out and adopt.

That’s how the Copley’s got reunited with their dog Smokey.

July 27th, Smokey got out of the backyard, ran out into the street and got hit by a bus. The family called animal control and was told their dog was badly injured and probably wouldn’t make it to the vet. The Copley’s thought for the past month their dog was forever gone.

Until the last day of our Clear the Shelters Drive when a friend saw our Facebook live and knew that was Smokey.

Smokey spent three weeks in recovery while at the shelter and then a week up for adoption.

The Copley’s didn’t know smokey was chipped so the whole time, the shelter was unable to contact them. The Copley’s say they have updated Smokey’s chip information, along with micro-chipping their other dogs.

They hope others will do the same so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. The Bakersfield Animal Care Center offers free microchips to all licensed dogs.