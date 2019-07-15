Breaking News
Press conference scheduled to discuss Sunday’s officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference Tuesday to discuss the the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday after a deputy was stabbed.

The Sheriff’s Office will release body camera footage and radio traffic from the shooting during the 10 a.m. press conference.

The shooting occurred when a deputy responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at about 3:20 a.m. in the 8000 block of Goesling Avenue in Rosedale.

Someone there warned the deputy a person in the home was armed with a knife, sheriff’s officials said. The armed person charged and stabbed the deputy, who then shot the person.

Both the deputy and the assailant were taken to a local hospital, the deputy with moderate injuries, the other person in critical condition.

