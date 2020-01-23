Press conference scheduled regarding new developments in the lawsuit filed in attorney’s death during 5K at Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An attorney representing the family of Benjamin Greene, who died in 2017 after collapsing during a 5K race at Hart Park in 107-degree heat, has announced a press conference Friday regarding updates in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the race organizer.

Attorney Eric Dubin said the widow and children of Greene, a veteran criminal defense lawyer, will address the media at 11:45 a.m. outside Superior Court regarding new developments in the case.

A settlement conference is scheduled earlier Friday morning in the Greene family’s suit against Bakersfield Track Club, Inc.

The suit accuses the club of wrongful death, gross negligence and willful misconduct and alleges it “ignored deadly weather warnings” and “recklessly operated an outdoor 5K marathon in expected temperatures up to 115 degrees.”

Coroner’s officials determined Greene, 48, died of cardiovascular disease with contributing factors of methamphetamine and phentermine intoxication, and determined his death to be an accident.

Greene began experiencing medical complications during the June 20, 2017, run and went to a first aid station. He was receiving treatment when he collapsed.

An off-duty firefighter performed CPR on Greene until an ambulance arrived. He was rushed to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.