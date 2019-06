President Donald Trump recorded a message sending good wishes to local cancer patient David Marcus.

The president recorded a message to Marcus at the White House and he heard “incredible things” about him from Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Marcus’ family said David was in awe and it was awesome, the family told 17’s Tabatha Mills.

You can watch President Trump’s message to Marcus above.

Marcus was recently moved into hospice care while being treated for cancer seven times.