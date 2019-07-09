Breaking News
President Trump approves federal emergency declaration for Ridgecrest following quakes, Rep. McCarthy says

Local News
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., on his way returning back to the White House, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy says President Trump has approved a federal emergency declaration for Ridgecrest following last week’s earthquakes.

