President Trump approves federal emergency declaration for Ridgecrest following quakes, Rep. McCarthy says

KGET
President Donald Trump speaks at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., on his way returning back to the White House, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy says President Trump has approved a federal emergency declaration for Ridgecrest following last week’s earthquakes.
Great news! —> President Trump just approved an Emergency Declaration for the city of Ridgecrest and my home of Kern County. After last week’s earthquakes, this federal assistance will help restore our community.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 9, 2019
Great news! —> President Trump just approved an Emergency Declaration for the city of Ridgecrest and my home of Kern County. After last week’s earthquakes, this federal assistance will help restore our community.
Check back for updates.