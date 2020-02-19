President Donald Trump to visit Bakersfield Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Donald J. Trump will visit Bakersfield on Wednesday, according to the White House.

The president will join Congressman Kevin McCarthy to speak with local farmers about efforts to improve the supply and delivery of water in California and other Western states, the White House said.

U.S. Air Force planes have been seen at Meadows Field Airport on Friday and Monday unloading various equipment and personnel ahead of the visit. It has not been announced what time the president is expected to arrive.

Meadows Field has confirmed there will not be a place for members of the public to get a glimpse of the president.

Several groups and organizations will hold a rally on Wednesday in protest of Trump’s visit at 10 a.m. at the Cesar Chavez mural located at the corner of 18th and L streets.

The visit is part of a week-long tour of western states, which will include Nevada, Arizona and Colorado. Today, the president touched down in Los Angeles to meet with the Olympic Organizing Committee to discuss the 2028 summer games.

President Trump is also expected to have a roundtable talk with supporters, then head to Beverly Hills for a fundraising dinner.

On Thursday, the president will deliver remarks at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters, where he will highlight his administration’s efforts to provide previously-incarcerated Americans with second chances.

Trump has previously visited Bakersfield in 2016 as he campaigned for the presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence made a brief stop in Bakersfield in October 2017 for a fundraiser at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. Most recently, Pence visited the Central Valley in July 2019 as he toured dairy farms pushing for the new North American trade deal.

We will live stream the president’s arrival on our Facebook page and website on Wednesday.