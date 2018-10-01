Preparing to say, "I Do"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - He almost lost her forever.

Now he will forever be by her side.

"I didn't know if she was going to be here," said Jordan Adamczyk.

In Novemeber, Jordan Adamczyk and Jordan Barr got engaged after surviving what they call their darkest day together.

In the middle of chaos and tragedy during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, love prevailed.

"A lot of people didn't make it out of there so we're going to live for them," said Jordanne Barr.

You may remember their story.

"Looking down at her and seeing her with a gaping hole in her arm and not knowing the extent of the injury, just destroyed me. I didn't know if she was going to make it and that scared me," Adamczyk said.

Adamczyk and his then girlfriend, Barr, were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when shots rang out.

Barr was shot in the arm and hip.

"Jordan literally laid his body on top of me for 5 minutes and all I could think about was losing him and it killed me mentally. It was really hard," Barr said.

The tragedy brought the couple closer together.

One month after the shooting, Adamczyk bought a ring and got down on one knee.

"She said yes," Adamczyk said.

A year later the couple is preparing to walk down the isle.

"A lot of people asked us why we wanted to do a two year engagement and we needed some time to heal," Barr said.

Trying to find closure, one week ago they made the brave decision to see Jason Aldean perform again.

"We were scared for a really long time to go back to concerts, but we didn't want to let one person ruin our life," Barr said.

They finished the show.

"Go finish it," Adamczyk said.

"Don't be afraid just because of one person that ruins it. Don't let him ruin it," Barr said.