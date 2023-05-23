BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Property owners are working closely with the county to prepare for the worst.

The Kern County Fire Department is preparing ranches and homes along the Kern River for potential flooding.

“We’ve put over 100 firefighters in those communities helping them build flood plans,” Kern County Fire Department Chief Aaron Duncan said. “We want to hold their hand through the process to make sure they feel safe and have everything they need.”

The equestrian ranch, Rancho Rio Equestrian Center, is home to 175 horses. It’s right up against the Kern River and management said every day it is working closely with county officials and city emergency services to keep its property and horses safe.

“They’re all owned by members of our community,” Ally Boswell the ranch manager said. “These are their babies and children by some aspects. It’s important for us to ease their minds by being proactive to keep their animals safe in case something goes down.”

And it’s not just the equestrian ranch preparing, other ranchers are too.

“We’re all working hand in hand to make sure that everyone is safe,” Boswell said. “So knowing that other people are watching keep us in your prayers.”

Boswell said they’re preparing for the worst, but they might not get hit as hard as other locations along the river.

“If you think you’re going to need it it’s better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it,” Boswell said. “We just want to be a little more prepared just in case if something were to happen. We’re working to get more materials in here. We already have sandbags and placed around our well because it’s an electric ran well.”

Boswell says they’ll continue to prepare until it’s over. Preparations for potential flooding have been underway for weeks.