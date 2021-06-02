Prep soccer roundup: Rams survive and advance, Arvin and Highland say so long to 2021 season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CIF Southern California regionals soccer playoffs started Tuesday evening, and three Kern County teams were in the mix.

Here are the results from Tuesday Night:

The Garces Memorial Rams won a close contest against Villa Park 3-2. Senior Striker Alexander Halevy scored his 42nd and 43rd goals in the game, trying Ebube Ekpemogu’s program record for most goals scored in a single season.

The Highland Scots fell 1-0 in a back and forth match against Santa Monica.

On the girl’s side, the three-time defending Valley Champion Arvin Bears lost 3-0 to top-seeded Ventura St. Bonaventure.