Premature newborn twins doing well a year later

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank and the community joined together to help support premature newborn twins Gloria and Maya Porforio last year when they needed blood donations.

The twins have now made it to their first birthday and are doing well.

The organization said the twins were born at 25 weeks and donations of O-negative blood were seriously needed in order for them to survive. Their mother, Ruby Alatorre, discussed their improvement. The twins are expected to have a drive-thru celebration for their first birthday this weekend.

“They have some developmental delays which is normal for preemies – they told us about it beforehand at the hospital but for the most part they’re hitting all their milestones,” Alatorre said.

Courtesy: Ruby Alatorre

The organization said the blood donations were one of the many reasons the twins were able to make it to their first birthday.

“Your donations were one of the many reasons why they are here to celebrate their 1st birthday! Let’s wish these two girls a Happy, Happy Birthday,” Houchin said in a social media post.

Houchin wants to remind the community they are always in need of blood donations, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houchin Community Blood Bank has two locations, 11515 Bolthouse Dr. and 5901 Truxtun Ave.

Walk-ins are welcome, but people can also schedule appointments at the blood bank’s website.