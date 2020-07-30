Preliminary report indicates pilot tried second approach to land before crash in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A possibly troubled landing followed by a second attempt to land at Tehachapi Airport appear to be what led up to the crash that killed a pilot last week, according to a preliminary report released Thursday.

The report released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows two pilots who witnessed the plane make a first attempt to land, but after touching down on the runway, quickly ascended. The pilot of a plane behind the plane that crashed reported the pilot communicated he was “going around” before crashing into a building near the airport.

One witness reported landing at Tehachapi Airport and waited to watch two planes land behind him. The witness said he saw the first plane touch down but then power back up after a cloud of dirt was kicked up on the right edge of the runway.

“The airplane lifted off quickly but made a ‘perceivably slow’ turn to a left crosswind. The nose of the airplane was ‘alarmingly’ high; the left turn steepened as the airplane flew behind some trees. A couple seconds later the witness heard the engine ‘cut out,’ and almost immediately thereafter he heard the impact,” the report stated.

The pilot of the second plane reported it appeared as if the plane was having “directional control issues” on the runway before it powered up and crashed shortly after into a nearby building.

According to the report, two planes took off from Whiteman Airport in San Fernando and were headed to Tehachapi on July 24. The Vans RV-8 crashed at around noon and killed the pilot, identified as Michael Glenn Phillips, 69, of Westchester.

The NTSB says the aircraft has been taken for further examination. A final report on the crash investigation will be released at a later time.