Preliminary inspection of Isabella Dam shows no immediate issues, officials say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary inspection of Isabella Dam after Friday night’s earthquake revealed no immediate issues and an evaluation is ongoing, county officials said.

During a 10 p.m. press conference, Kern County Fire Chief David Witt said the county has requested resources from Fresno, Orange County, the city of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County.

He said strike teams from both Bakersfield and Kern County fire departments were headed to Ridgecrest and the surrounding area to see what other resources were needed.

While there were “a lot” of medical aid calls, no fatalities were reported, Witt said. There were also no reports of “major building collapses” or major gas leaks, he said.

An initial power outage to 1,800 Southern California Edison customers was reported.