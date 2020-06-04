5.5-magnitude earthquake hits area east of Ridgecrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck in an area about 13 miles east of Ridgecrest Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at around 6:32 p.m. at a depth of 6.9 kilometers USGS data shows.

The quake was reported at a magnitude of 5.1 but was upgraded to 5.5 minutes later by the USGS.

Famed geologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the quake is a “large, late aftershock” of the 7.1 Ridgecrest earthquake in July 2019.

Yes, an earthquake. A M5.5 at the very southern end of the 2019 Ridgecrest aftershock zone. This is a large late aftershock – do you remember that I said these are common? — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 4, 2020

Social media users reported feeling the quake throughout Bakersfield and the surrounding Bakersfield area including Shafter, Tehachapi, Taft, Arvin and Lamont.

Ridgecrest City Council was in session when the earthquake hit. A YouTube live stream shows the moment the meeting got interrupted by the shaking.

According to Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin, the city’s waste water treatment facility suffered some damage but it will be repaired by Thursday.

We will update this story as we learn more information.