Preliminary 3.8 magnitude quake shakes area near Tupman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Tupman Sunday evening, west of Bakersfield, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 6:34 p.m. at a depth of 16 km in an area 2.5 miles west southwest of Tupman and 15.5 miles west southwest of Rosedale, according to data from the USGS.

Did we just have an earthquake? — Alex Fisher (@AlexFisherKGET) January 3, 2022

There are reports to the USGS from residents feeling shaking in surrounding areas including Bakersfield, Wasco, and the Buena Vista Lake area.

A second quake with a 3.0 magnitude was recorded by the USGS just after 7 p.m. in the same area, according to data from the USGS.