BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck an area near Tehachapi Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 6:42 p.m. 8.4 miles east southeast of Tehachapi data from the USGS showed.

The USGS received reports of shaking being felt in Mojave, Rosamond and Golden Hills.