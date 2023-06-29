BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook an area outside Stallion Springs and Tehachapi Thursday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 10:10 p.m. about 9 miles southeast of Stallion Springs, data from USGS showed.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 6.5 kilometers.

There were a few reports of light shaking felt in Golden Hills, Tehachapi. Keene and Caliente.

