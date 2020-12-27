Preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes area NE of Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck in an area northeast of Tehachapi, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at around 8:05 p.m., with an epicenter about 26 miles outside Tehachapi according to data from the USGS.

A USGS map shows shaking could likely be felt in Lake Isabella, Bodfish and Wofford Heights. The USGS also received self-reports from residents feeling shaking in Tehachapi, Bear Valley Springs and California City.

