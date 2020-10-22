Preliminary 3.2 earthquake jolts area south of Bodfish

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary 3.2 earthquake struck an area just southeast of Bodfish on Wednesday night, according to data from the US Geological Survey.

The quake was centered in the area about 8 miles southeast of Bodfish and about 25.5 miles north of Tehachapi and struck at around 11:10 p.m. The quake struck about 2.1 kilometers beneath the surface.

The USGS site showed only a handful of reports of light shaking felt nearby.

