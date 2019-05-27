Local News

Pregnant woman, two children among four killed in Los Banos crash

Posted: May 27, 2019 09:59 AM PDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 10:05 AM PDT

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGET) -- A pregnant woman and two children were among four people killed Sunday evening when a car crashed into a tree in the Los Banos area, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The four, all from Pomona, were pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. Their names have not yet been released.

Officers said a 40-year-old man was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima east on Highway 152 at about 8:30 p.m. A 22-year-old woman, six months pregnant, and two boys, 2 and 9, were in the car. 

The driver was unable to maintain control as he traveled at speeds of 65 to 75 mph, the CHP says. The Nissan traveled from the No. 1 lane into the No. 2 lane then swerved north across the center median and crossed both westbound lanes and the north shoulder. 

The Nissan smashed broadside into a tree, officers said, killing all in the vehicle. 

Alcohol, drugs or weather conditions don't appear to have been a factor, and the crash remains under investigation. Officers said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt; the other three were. 

The crash occurred west of Highway 33. 

