BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We could soon learn more about the future of a former Bakersfield man who is being detained in Russia.

You may remember musician and West High alum “Travis Leake” was detained on drug charges in June. Many have begun to question if his detention is wrongful.

During his first arraignment, Russian state media shared a video of Leake, who looked confused, saying he did not know what he was being accused of. No updates from the U.S. State Department have been released since then.

Leake’s pre-trial custody is set to end Sunday Aug. 6., which means we could soon learn more about his future.

In June, authorities accused the 52-year-old 1989 graduate of West High School, of organizing a drug trafficking business.