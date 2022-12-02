BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prayer vigil is set to take place Saturday for the oil rig worker injured in a blast Friday morning in Bakersfield.

The worker was identified as Leo Andrade. Danielle Andrade, Leo’s wife, said he is being treated at Kern Medical for critical injuries to his legs.

A prayer vigil is set for Saturday morning at 10 a.m. outside Kern Medical.

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, Andrade was working to fill an abandoned oil rig at California Avenue and Easton Drive when the blast occurred just before 8:30 a.m.

Fire officials told 17 News Bakersfield Police Department academy staff were first on scene to provide treatment to Andrade before medical crews arrived.