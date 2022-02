The Liberty Bell on Truxtun Ave. in Downtown Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prayer event will be held Wednesday night in support of law enforcement, first responders and their families in Downtown Bakersfield.

The prayer event will be held at the Liberty Bell in front of the courthouse at 1415 Truxtun Avenue from 5:15 to 6 p.m.

“Let us come together for hope, healing, strength, and comfort as we press forward during these difficult times,” the flyer says.

For more information about this even contact Pastor Angelo Frazier.