Prayer group United We Stand will hold parade for recovering COVID-19 patient

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The prayer group United We Stand Bakersfield will hold a special drive-by parade to celebrate Lisa Mundy, a local survivor of the new coronavirus.

Mundy was treated for COVID-19 in late March and was hospitalized for nearly six weeks and will still need to recover for weeks. 17’s Amber Frias shared her story Tuesday.

To celebrate Mundy’s progress and to root her on during her continued recovery, United We Stand will bring a parade to her home and show her some love and support.

The parade and celebration will begin Thursday at 7 p.m. from Almondale Park. Everyone is invited to cheer on Mundy.

Almondale Park is located at 5501 Verdugo Lane.

