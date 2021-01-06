Prayer group calls for peace for the nation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local pastor called for love and unity before things got out of hand Wednesday afternoon in Washington D.C.

Pastor Angelo Frazier organized a group prayer by the Liberty Bell in Downtown Bakersfield. He wanted people to pray for small businesses, elected leaders and law enforcement and anyone hurting during these times.

Frazier said the gathering was meant to be non-partisan for the sake of unity. They also prayed for Orrin and Orson West, the two California City boys remain missing.