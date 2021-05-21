Prayer event in support of Israel being held Saturday in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prayer event for Israel is taking place Saturday in downtown Bakersfield.

The prayer event is happening from 12-1 p.m. at the Liberty Bell, located at 1415 Truxtun Avenue. There will be prayer, music and guest speakers. The speakers include Pastor Angelo, Flor and Terry Hull and Gunny Patriot. Organizers say to bring flags and chairs.

“God’s peace for the Middle East,” organizers say in a flyer promoting the event.

Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire Thursday, ending an 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip.