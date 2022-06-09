BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Among children under the age of 15 fatal and nonfatal drownings remain high, with nearly 400 deaths and almost 6,000 injuries per year, according to the annual drowning and submersion report.

Officials are urging parents to refresh on water safety tips, particularly as children ages 5-14 are ready to resume summer activities in and around water.

Never leave a child unattended in or near water, and always designate an adult water watcher who avoids all distractions. In addition to pools and spas, this warning includes bathtubs, buckets, decorative ponds, and fountains.

If you own a pool or spa, install layers of barriers to prevent the unsupervised child from accessing the water. Homes can use door alarms, pool covers, and self-closing, self-latching devices on fence gates and doors that access pools.

Learn how to perform CPR on children and adults. Learn how to swim and teach your child how to swim.

In the end of the video, Elaina Rusk shares a personal story regarding water safety.