Powerball jackpot climbs to $730M for Jan. 20 drawing

(KGET) — After no jackpot winning tickets were sold, the multi-state Powerball lottery jackpot is set to be an estimated $730 million for next Wednesday’s drawing.

The numbers for Saturday night’s drawing were: 14, 20, 39, 65, 67 and the Powerball 2. Nobody could claim the jackpot, but 14 tickets matched five numbers to win $1 million, officials said. Two of those tickets were sold in California.

The $730 million jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing would be the game’s fourth largest and the biggest Powerball jackpot since March 2019.

On Friday, the multi-state Mega Millions lottery drawing saw no jackpot winners with its jackpot now at an estimated $850 million for its Tuesday drawing.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.