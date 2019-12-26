UPDATE: Power has been restored to more than 9,000 Bakersfield customers following outages Thursday morning

UPDATE: Power has been restored, according to PG&E’s website.

UPDATE: The outages are impacting more than 9,000 customers as of 8:20 a.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Power outages were impacting nearly 7,000 PG&E customers on Thursday morning, according to the utility’s website.

The outages were reported shortly after 8 a.m., and power is expected to be restored at about 11:15 a.m., according to PG&E. A total of 6,819 customers were affected.

One outage is in the Oildale area, two in east Bakersfield and another in the northeast impacting customers as far north as Bakersfield College.