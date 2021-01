BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage impacting 697 PG&E customers was reported Wednesday in southwest Bakersfield.

The outage began at about 12:45 p.m. and it’s believed to have been caused by weather conditions, PG&E said. There was no estimate given as to when power would be restored.

The affected area was south of Truxtun Avenue, west of California Avenue, north of Stockdale Highway and east of Coffee Road.