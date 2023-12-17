BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage has been reported in southeast Bakersfield, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric website.

Approximately 536 customers are reportedly being affected by the outage, which started at approximately 7:42 a.m. Sunday morning, according to PG&E. The outage is affecting areas near Quantico Avenue and East California Avenue, as well as Exchange Street and Edison Highway.

According to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page, a driver crashed into a utility pole and was on its side around the same area and time at Quantico Avenue and East California Avenue, but it is not immediately confirmed if these two incidents are related. The PG&E outage map states that the “preliminary determination” of the outage “was caused by an equipment issue.”

The driver in the crash has been transported to Kern Medical, according to CHP. The extent of any injuries is unknown.

PG&E’s website states that the estimated restoration time of power in the area is Sunday at 4 p.m.