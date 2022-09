BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage has cut power to nearly 4,000 homes and businesses Wednesday afternoon in east Bakersfield.

According to PG&E’s website the outage is impacting 3,587 customers. Power is estimated to be restored by 8:15 p.m.

The outage is affecting some areas and neighborhoods between Mount Vernon Avenue and Fairfax Road, north of Edison Highway.

Meanwhile, state energy officials have extended a voluntary Flex Alert for Wednesday into Thursday.