UPDATE: PG&E has delayed the restoration time from 2:39 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Pacific Gas & Electric Company is reporting a power outage this morning in southeast Bakersfield that is affecting 352 customers.

The department said the outage started at around 7 a.m. and that crews are currently working to restore power. Restoration is expected today at around 2:39 p.m.

For the latest information on the power outage, click here.