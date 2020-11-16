UPDATE: Car crash causes power outage in Northeast Bakersfield

UPDATE: Bakersfield Police says the power outage in Northeast Bakersfield was caused by a car crash near the intersection of Union Avenue and Bernard Street. BPD says a single vehicle hit a power pole, but the driver got out and took off. No reports or any injuries.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Pacific Gas & Electric Company is reporting a power outage this morning in Northeast Bakersfield that is affecting 2121 customers.

The electric company states the outage began at 5:22 a.m. It is still unknown what caused the outage, but PG&E states they have assigned a crew out and the restoration time is expected at 8:30 a.m.

